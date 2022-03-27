EU preserves nuclear agreement with Iran,despite withdrawal of US

SHAFAQNA-The Europeans have preserved the nuclear agreement with Iran , despite the withdrawal of the United States ,French Foreign Minister said.

Jean- Yves Le Drian said that it would be unfortunate if a few points deviated from reaching a new nuclear agreement with Iran.

He pointed out that the new nuclear agreement may not solve all the issues in the region, but it will help stabilize stability.

He said during a television interview, “We are facing great challenges, including food security , that require us to work together,” stressing that “international powers are required to ensure the application and protection of the rules of sovereignty for all countries of the world,” adding: “The tragic situation they are facing must be ended.” Ukraine , and quickly reach a ceasefire .

Source : elnashra