Afghanistan: Taliban guards Buddha statues and hidden treasures beneath

“The Taliban, which is struggling with a declining economic situation, is in talks with major Chinese companies to extract copper from a large copper mine. This will lead to Beijing’s influence in the Asian country, which is under severe international sanctions,” the Associated Press reported.

“It is ridiculous that the Taliban, who destroyed historic Buddha statues in their government two decades ago which provoked the reaction and anger of many countries around the world, are now trying to protect Buddha statues in a bid to persuade Beijing to reach an agreement with the country to exploit the copper mine.,” the News Agency added.

Above the Aynak copper mine in the Aynak area of ​​Mohammad Agha district in Logar province, 30 km southwest of Kabul, there are Buddha statues that were once destroyed by Taliban. But now they are trying to protect these statues.

Discovered in the 1960s, this large mine has four monasteries, an old copper workshop, and a castle, and it is believed that there was an important Buddhist town and a major crossroads through which merchants from the West and China passed.

Hundreds of meters deep in this ancient site, which was built by Buddhist monks in the first century, it is believed that there is the largest copper mine in the world, the amount of which, according to research, reaches 12 million tons.

Taliban rulers in Afghanistan hope Beijing to turn the mine into a source of revenue to save the government, which is suffering from a lack of liquidity due to severe international sanctions.

In this regard, Hakimullah Mobariz Head of the security group that guards the place, said that the place will open the way to inject billions of dollars of Chinese investments.

Source: Alhurra