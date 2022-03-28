Hakim meets British & Russian Ambassadors to Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Ammar Al-Hakim Leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement met with Russian Ambassador to Iraq Bruce Kotrashev and British Ambassador to Baghdad Mark Bryson-Richardson.

A statement from Hakim’s office said that they met to discuss developments in the political situation in Iraq, the region and the world. According to the statement, Ammar al-Hakim and the Russian and British ambassadors discussed how to resolve crises through a serious dialogue, and discussed the importance of Russian-British relations with Iraq and ways to develop it.

The leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement in these meetings considered the political stalemate in Iraq as a halt in the growth of the political system and said that a solution can be found if all groups and individuals prefer the public interest to the special and group interest.

Source: Ammon News