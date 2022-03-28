March 28, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Ramadhan 2022 in UAE: Leaders pardon more than 1400 prisoners

SHAFAQNA- UAE leaders have pardoned more than 1,000 prisoners in the run-up to Ramadan 2022.The clemency aims to give inmates a second chance at life and ease the burden on their families UAE leaders typically offer pardons to hundreds of inmates each year in keeping with the generous spirit of the holy month.

The directives are in line with humanitarian efforts to rehabilitate prisoners and ease the burden on their families. Ramadhan is expected to begin on Saturday, April 2.

Source: thenationalnews

