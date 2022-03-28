Kremlin: Russia-Ukraine peace talks may start in Istanbul on Tuesday

SHAFAQNA- Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine could resume in Istanbul as soon as Tuesday (29 Mar 2022) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said . “Today, indeed, delegations are going to Turkey. We expect that tomorrow this (the meeting of the two delegations) may theoretically happen,” Peskov told reporters at a daily briefing in Moscow on Monday. He said the fact that the meeting is being held in person is important, but did not comment on the progress.

“We cannot and will not talk about progress yet. The very fact that it was decided to continue the face-to-face negotiations is certainly important. But for now, we still adhere to the line of non-disclosure of any details related to the negotiations. We believe that this can only harm the negotiation process,” he said.

“The face-to-face format allows for more concentrated, more substantive negotiations in terms of content. So far, unfortunately, we cannot state any significant achievements or breakthroughs.” The Spokesman added that the talks in Istanbul do not suggest a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, and the matter of exchange of captives is also not on the agenda.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine in what it called a “special military operation” on Feb. 24. The war has met international outrage and Western countries have implemented tough financial sanctions on Moscow. Kyiv and Moscow have held several rounds of talks so far, with the status of Crimea, fate of breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and Ukraine’s attempt to join NATO topping the agenda.

Source: aa