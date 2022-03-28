USA: Toledo Muslims Welcome Ramadhan 2022 With Moonsighting

SHAFAQNA- In Ohio members of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo will have a get-together event on Friday to revive the tradition of sighting the crescent moon of Ramadhan. “Next Friday, April 1st at 6:30 pm at the Islamic Center, you are all invited for a Potluck Dinner & Ramadan Talk indoors in the Social hall, followed by the Moonsighting outside on the ICGT patio,” the mosque Facebook page wrote.

As Ramadan starts when the crescent appears in the sky, Muslims have followed the tradition of moonsighting on the last day of Sha`baan for centuries. “Bring your families and enjoy this evening of Ramadhaniat and let’s pray for the blessing of sighting the Crescent Moon as was the custom in the days of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” the Mosque wrote.

Source: aboutislam