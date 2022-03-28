Quran Exhibition is organized during Ramadan in Mashhad

Hojat-ol-Islam Hojat Majidi, managing director of Khorasan Razavi Province’s Union of Quran and Etrat Cultural Institutes, said the expo will be organized on the 8th to 17th day of the holy month (April 10-19).

It will be open to visitors from 5 PM to 10:30 PM, according to the cleric.

Registration for those willing to offer their products and activities at the expo’s pavilions has started on Monday and will run for a week, he noted.

Hojat-ol-Islam Majidi noted that there will be different sections at the exhibition, including Quran and religious books, Hijab and Iffaf, Quranic software, children and teenagers, and Quranic Waqf (endowment).

A ‘Ramadan festival’ will also be held on the sidelines of the exhibition every night, he went on to say.

Similar Quranic exhibitions are organized during Ramadan in other Iranian cities every year. They include the Tehran International Quran Exhibition, which is aimed at promoting Quranic concepts and developing Quranic activities.

It showcases the latest Quranic achievements in the country as well as a variety of products dedicated to the promotion of the Holy Book.