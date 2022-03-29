March 29, 2022 | 8:47 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Karbala: More than three million meals distributed in a year among visitors by host restaurant of Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine[photos]

SHAFAQNA-The Host Restaurant Department at the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine distributed three million sixty-two eight hundred and twenty-eight meals during the year 2021, to visitors of the shrine of Imam Hussain and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).

