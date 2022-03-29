Karbala: More than three million meals distributed in a year among visitors by host restaurant of Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine[photos]

The head of the aforementioned department, Engineer Adel al-Hamami, stated to Al-Kafeel Network: “The distribution of meals provided by the host restaurant has begun to take an upward trend during the past years, and every year the food services provided by the host, as well as the efforts and human and material means double, to provide the best that can be provided.”

He added that “most of the distributed meals was for visitors during Ziyarat Arba’een, as what was distributed during the last Ziyarat amounted to more than one million and two hundred meals, in addition to the seasons of other Ziyarat such as the tenth of Muharram and the Day of Arafa, in addition to the blessed month of Ramadhan and the eves of Friday and the rest of the birth and martyrdom occasions of the Imams of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), in addition to the meals that were distributed to the security forces and volunteers working at the holy shrine and other groups.”

He explained, “The preparation of these meals took into account the diversity to suit the visitor’s taste, and there was a distribution of other inter-meals such as juices, fruits and sweets that are distributed in special seasons,” noting that “the distribution is done through four distribution outlets and in specific places witnessing an influx of visitors, including halls of the main host restaurant, to ensure that as many of them as possible benefit from it.”

Al-Hamami concluded, “A plan of action was prepared for this year, and it will be distinguished, God willing, and with the blessings of those we were honored to serve, and with the unlimited support of the General Secretariat of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, which always strives to provide the best services to visitors.”