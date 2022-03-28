March 28, 2022 | 11:13 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Al-Kazemi: Crime against Yazidi women is a great disgrace in terrorists’ history/ We promise to take their revenge

0

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi prime minister promised last night at a conference marking the first anniversary of the drafting of a law to protect Yazidi women rescued from ISIS that the aggressors would be punished.

Mustafa al-Kazemi said: “The crime committed against Yazidi women will remain a great disgrace on the history of ISIS terrorist gangs and all dark-minded groups that claim to rule with outdated ideas, while this is a reason for the danger of their obsolete ideology.”

Al-Kazemi stressed the need for cooperation and efforts to prevent a recurrence of what has happened, and said that such a thing is possible only through prudent governance, adding that the government is looking for opportunities for development so that there is no place for these terrorist groups.

Pointing out that this crime was a challenge to the global humanitarian situation, he added: “We have to thank those who pursued this case in local, regional and international circles and were able to turn it into a transnational human issue.”

Source: Alsabaah News

Related posts

Iraqi PM: Closure of Kuwaiti compensation case is a new beginning for Iraq

asadian

Iraq: Ammar Hakim calls for formation of a balanced government in his meeting with PM

asadian

Iraq: Prime Minister stressed protection of Christians’ rights

asadian

Egypt: Al-Azhar’s reaction to killing of Afghan Shia worshippers in Mosques

asadian

Iraqi PM directly oversees election security

asadian

Al-Kazemi in Karbala: Serving pilgrims and ensuring their security is a moral and religious duty

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.