Iraq: Hakim invites all political groups to negotiate

SHAFAQNA- “The current political stalemate that Iraq is facing today has a negative impact on the lives of its citizens. This negative impact begins with the impossibility of the government presenting the budget bill,” Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, wrote in a message reiterating that the movement does not participate in the new Iraqi government.

Addressing all political groups, he said: “That is why we call on all political forces to step up their negotiations to agree on a government program with specific provisions and to prioritize the next stage and how to resolve major crises, especially economic, social and environmental crises.”

The leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement called on the political groups to stop the current disputes in order to reach a national government plan on which participation in the future government is based.

