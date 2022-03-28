Palestinian PM condemns Arab normalization meetings

SHAFAQNA- The Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority condemned the meeting of the US, Israeli regime and four Arab states in the occupied territories, calling it a meeting of Arab-Israeli normalization.

The office of the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammad Shtayyeh, issued a statement this afternoon (Monday) announcing that speaking at the beginning of a weekly cabinet meeting in Ramallah, he reacted to the meeting of Israeli, US, Egyptian, UAE, Bahraini and Moroccan foreign ministers at SDE BOKER in the Negev Desert in the south of the occupied Palestine.

According to the statement, Shtayyeh stated about the meeting: Arab normalization meetings that don’t end Israel’s military occupation of lands the Palestinians want for a state are just an illusion, a mirage, and a free reward for Israel.

The Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority also warned the Israeli regime against continuing to invade Palestinian lands and their holy sites and to allow their settlers to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

Shtayyeh clarified in this regard: This is no longer tolerable, and our people in Jerusalem, as always, will be ready for such efforts, which will undoubtedly lead to unprecedented escalation, especially as we have a few days with the anniversary of Earth Day (Wednesday of this week) and the holy month of Ramadan.

Source: Shafaqna Persian