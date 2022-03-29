Closure of girls’ schools by Taliban is a violation of Islamic and human rights / Taliban’s action is in violation of international conventions; Former member of the Afghan parliament in an interview with Shafaqna

SHAFAQNA- The Taliban Ministry of Education recently banned girls from attending school beyond the sixth grade, prompting widespread national and international outcry.

Some saw the Taliban decision as an “excuse for further concessions from the international community,” while others saw it as a violation of human rights.

The closure of girls’ schools by the Taliban is a violation of Islamic and human rights

Meanwhile, Dr. Sayed Abdul Qayyum Sajjadi, a former member of the Afghan parliament and a political analyst, told Shafaqna that such a move violates the Islamic and human rights of students and has no religious basis.

Mr. Sajjadi added: “Unfortunately, the perception that exists about Islamic law and the Islamic view of women’s issues is one of the most serious challenges in Afghan society today. There are some negative views both on women’s education and on their employment in work and social activities some of which are attributed to Islamic law; While from the Islamic point of view, and according to the manners and methods of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), there are no restrictions on the education and social activities of women in accordance with Islamic values.”

He added: “Naturally, this view has no religious documents from the perspective of Islamic jurisprudence (both Hanafi and Jafari jurisprudence). Education is not only a human and citizenship right, but also a “duty” in Islamic thought. Both in the Quran and in the Prophetic tradition, the issue of human education, both for men and women, is considered a duty, However, the excuse that educating women over the age of puberty may lead to corruption in schools or offices, and such justifications cannot be a reasonable reason for depriving women of their human and religious rights. If anyone is concerned about the negative consequences of the presence of women in educational institutions, they should work responsibly to provide favorable conditions for the education and development of the children of the Islamic society. It is the governments’ responsibility to provide the suitable environment for the education of the children of the Islamic community.”

According to the former member of parliament, “the educational environment for women to study in the country is in line with Islamic and national values, and the vast majority of Afghans consider themselves committed to and adhere to Islamic values.”

Asked why such decisions are being made by the Taliban government, Sajjadi added: “I think such decisions and actions are made under the influence of a superficial view and a specific interpretation of Islamic law that lacks religious principles and is contrary to the Prophetic tradition and manners.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian