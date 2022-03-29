Senegal: Water-stressed capital faces difficult future

SHAFAQNA-Many residents of Dakar get up in the middle of the night hoping to collect water from their taps, which mostly run dry.

“We wake up at 4 or 5 am to get water, says Sidy Fall, 44, in her kitchen in a working-class neighbourhood, filled with large bottles of stored water.

If she doesn’t get up in time, the water often runs out by 5:30 am. Fall’s taps are sometimes dry for two or three days at a time.

A population boom in Senegal is intensifying pressure on scarce water resources in its semi-arid capital of five million people, with problems set to increase over the coming decades.

Source :france24