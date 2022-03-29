March 29, 2022 | 11:25 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Iran & Pakistan FM’s to discuss Vienna talks in China

0
discuss Vienna talks in China

SHAFAQNA-During a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian latest developments on the JCPOA and ongoing talks in Vienna would be discussed ,Foreign Minister of Pakistan said.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a video message on Tuesday from Nur Khan Air Base before leaving for Beijing said he is scheduled to meet a number of foreign ministers from various countries, including Iran and Russia.

He said during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian bilateral issues, regional security and Afghanistan situation would come under discussion.

He added that the meeting would also provide him an opportunity to get first hand information about the latest developments on revival of the JCPOA and ongoing Vienna talks. Qureshi said he will also present Pakistan’s point of view on the matter.

It may be recalled that Pakistan had initiated the Neighboring Countries format in September last year with a view to evolving a regional approach on the situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan hosted the first meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Neighboring Countries on September 8, 2021 virtually while the second meeting of the initiative was held in Tehran physically where Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi led the Pakistani delegation.

Source : IRNA

Related posts

Iran is serious & optimistic on Vienna talks result: Iranian FM

asadian

Iranian and Russian representatives meet in Vienna

asadian

EU official voices optimism about nuclear deal talks

asadian

Vienna agreement with Iran is about to happen : IAEA chief

asadian

Iran’s FM: USA should respond to remaining issues in Vienna talks

asadian

USA’s State Department Spokesman: Tehran & Moscow should decide on Iran’s nuclear issue

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.