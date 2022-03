Ukraine retakes Irpin

SHAFAQNA- Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces have retaken Irpin, a key town outside the capital, Kyiv.

Negotiators from Kyiv and Moscow will meet for face-to-face talks in Turkey’s Istanbul.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba says Kyiv’s goal at the talks is a ceasefire agreement.

US President Joe Biden says he was expressing outrage, not a policy shift, when he said Russia’s Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power“.

Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper suspends activities amid Moscow’s intensifying crackdown on critical reporting of the war.

