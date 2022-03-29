Canada: Manitoba Muslims prepare to mark Ramadan 2022

SHAFAQNA-For the first time in two years, members of the Manitoba Islamic Association are able to meet up to get ready for Ramadan 2022 without COVID-19 restrictions.

The gymnasium at the Winnipeg Grand Mosque was buzzing with excitement this weekend as young Muslims came together to learn the meaning of the 30-day religious observance.

“Ramadan is a month of fasting and doing good deeds,” said Najmeddin El-Bakri, who’s in Grade 5.

For the first time, the 10 year-old will fast during Ramadan. He admitted he’s a little nervous about handling hunger pangs later in the day.

“Sometimes in school, I get tired in gym,” said El-Bakri. But he said he learned a strategy at today’s event, where teenagers offered children lessons on the meaning of Ramadan.

“If you want more strength, you could ask God to help you throughout the day, so you make it through,” he said.

For 10 year-old Maryam Almiski, Ramadan is a time to work on self-improvement.

“Some people have bad habits, which lead to bad things,” said Almiski, who plans to step up her dental hygiene during the 30-day holiday, and floss her teeth every day.

Source : cbc.ca