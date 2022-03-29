Amnesty warns British government is undermining human rights

SHAFAQNA-Amnesty International has singled out Britain for strong criticism in its annual human rights report, highlighting government plans to restrict the rights of refugees and protesters.

Particularly worrying is the government’s intention to repeal the Human Rights Act, said the human rights watchdog. If successful, this will make it difficult for people to challenge the government and the police.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab plans to replace the Human Rights Act with a British bill of rights which he says will clamp down on people who use the media to incite violence.

Amnesty says that the real intention is to slash ordinary people’s right to challenge the government and its decisions.

“Scrapping the Human Rights Act is an act of human rights vandalism that must be countered at all costs,” said Amnesty International’s UK CEO Sacha Deshmukh.

In its annual survey Amnesty criticises the Nationality and Borders bill, which will deprive refugees of the right to seek or be granted asylum in the UK.

Source : middleeastmonitor