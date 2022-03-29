The Prayer of the Believers: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:286) By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:286)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

The Prayer of the Believers

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

لَا يُكَلِّفُ اللَّهُ نَفْسًا إِلَّا وُسْعَهَا ۚ لَهَا مَا كَسَبَتْ وَعَلَيْهَا مَا اكْتَسَبَتْ ۗ رَبَّنَا لَا تُؤَاخِذْنَا إِن نَّسِينَا أَوْ أَخْطَأْنَا ۚ رَبَّنَا وَلَا تَحْمِلْ عَلَيْنَا إِصْرًا كَمَا حَمَلْتَهُ عَلَى الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِنَا ۚ رَبَّنَا وَلَا تُحَمِّلْنَا مَا لَا طَاقَةَ لَنَا بِهِ ۖ وَاعْفُ عَنَّا وَاغْفِرْ لَنَا وَارْحَمْنَا ۚ أَنتَ مَوْلَانَا فَانصُرْنَا عَلَى الْقَوْمِ الْكَافِرِينَ ‎﴿٢٨٦﴾‏‎‏‏

2:286 Allah does not impose on any soul a duty beyond its ability. It (a soul) will have (the consequence of) what (good) it has gained, and it will bear (the consequence of) what (evil) it has earned. Our Lord! Do not condemn us if we forget or make a mistake (in the performance of our duty). Our Lord, and do not lay upon us a burden (disciplinary duties) like that which You laid upon those before us. Our Lord, and do not lay upon us what (the severe punishment which) we have no strength to bear. And pardon us; and forgive us; and have mercy upon us. You are our protector, so give us victory over the disbelieving people.”

Commentary: In the preceding verse, believers declare, “we hear (acknowledged) Your call (O! Lord), and we obey (it).”, (سَمِعْنَا وَأَطَعْنَا). In return, Allah (SWT) assures the believers that He does not impose upon them any duty beyond the extent of their ability.

لَا يُكَلِّفُ اللَّهُ نَفْسًا إِلَّا وُسْعَهَا ۚ … ‎﴿٢٨٦﴾‏‎‏‏

2:286 Allah does not impose on any soul a duty beyond its ability.

‘al-Wus‘(الْوُسْعَ) means ability and power. The word is used to indicate the capacity of a place. With its usage here, it metaphorically refers to the power of man and the capacity from which his actions come forth.

The verse continues and says that a soul benefits from the virtuous deeds which it performs and is responsible for the dire consequences of defying its duties.

… لَهَا مَا كَسَبَتْ وَعَلَيْهَا مَا اكْتَسَبَتْ ۗ … ‎﴿٢٨٦﴾‏‎‏‏

2:286 ... It (a soul) will have (the consequence of) what (good) it has gained, and it will bear (the consequence of) what (evil) it has earned.

Although believers pledge their obedience to Allah (SWT), they realize that they are not free from error and mistakes. Hence, they invoke Allah (SWT) to not punish them for their mistakes or forgetfulness in performing their duties:

… رَبَّنَا لَا تُؤَاخِذْنَا إِن نَّسِينَا أَوْ أَخْطَأْنَا ۚ … ‎﴿٢٨٦﴾‏‎‏‏

2:286 … Our Lord! Do not condemn us if we forget or make a mistake (in the performance of our duty).

One might ask, why did the Prophet (SAWA) pray to Allah with these words? He is infallible after all, and free from forgetfulness and error.

The answer is that Allah (SWT) protects the Prophet from erring and forgetting. In this prayer, the Prophet (SAWA) asks Allah (SWT) to continue bestowing His blessings and protecting him from inadvertent error and memory lapse.

The People of the Book were subjected to disciplinary duties and severe punishments due to their disobedience of Allah (SWT). For instance, the Children of Israel roamed forty years in the wilderness since they refused to fight the Amalekites[1]. Another instance is that the Children of Israel were forbidden to eat some halal meat due to their repeated disobedience[2]. Therefore, believers invoked Allah (SWT) and asked Him to protect them from disciplinary duties and severe punishments :

… رَبَّنَا وَلَا تَحْمِلْ عَلَيْنَا إِصْرًا كَمَا حَمَلْتَهُ عَلَى الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِنَا … ‎﴿٢٨٦﴾‏‎‏‏

2:286 … Our Lord, and do not lay upon us a burden (disciplinary duties) like that which You laid upon those before us.

‘‘al-Isr’’ (إِصْرًا) means burden. It also means to detain by force. This is not very far from the first meaning, that if a thing is confined and detained forcefully a heavy burden is put on it.

The believers continue and ask Allah (SWT) to guard them from facing trials, tribulations, and severe punishments which they have no ability to bear.

… رَبَّنَا وَلَا تُحَمِّلْنَا مَا لَا طَاقَةَ لَنَا بِهِ ۖ … ‎﴿٢٨٦﴾‏‎‏‏

2:286 … Our Lord, and do not lay upon us what (the severe punishment which) we have no strength to bear.

A good example of facing trials and turbulations is of the army of Talut, mentioned in the commentary of verse 2:249. See Appendix-1.

The believers then asked:

… وَاعْفُ عَنَّا وَاغْفِرْ لَنَا وَارْحَمْنَا ۚ أَنتَ مَوْلَانَا فَانصُرْنَا عَلَى الْقَوْمِ الْكَافِرِينَ ‎﴿٢٨٦﴾‏‎‏‏

2:286 …And pardon us; and forgive us; and have mercy upon us. You are our protector, so give us victory over the disbelieving people.”

‘‘al-‘Afw’’(اَلْعَفْو) means to erase the signs of a thing, “al-maghfirah” (اَلْمَغْفِرَةِ) means to cover and “ar-rahmah” (اَلرَّحْمَةَ) means mercy[3].

The believers pray to Allah (SWT) to erase the punishment that He has decreed for every sin (اَلْعَفْو). They ask Him to restore their souls by covering the footprint and adverse impacts of sin on the soul (اَلْمَغْفِرَةِ). Lastly, they ask for His mercy, which makes them worthy of receiving divine pardon and forgiveness.

Imagine a driver carelessly maneuvers between traffic lanes to overtake other vehicles during rush hour. He ends up in an accident, damaging his car and other cars. The police waive the ticket – this is ‘‘al-‘Afw’’(اَلْعَفْو), the mechanic restores the damaged car – this is “al-maghfirah” (اَلْمَغْفِرَةِ) and the insurance company does not increase his premium – this is “ar-rahmah” (اَلرَّحْمَةَ).

Al-Mizan mentions that the context of verse implies that the believers are asking for pardoning and forgiveness for sins which were caused by forgiveness and error:

… رَبَّنَا لَا تُؤَاخِذْنَا إِن نَّسِينَا أَوْ أَخْطَأْنَا ۚ …وَاعْفُ عَنَّا وَاغْفِرْ لَنَا وَارْحَمْنَا …‎﴿٢٨٦﴾‏‎‏‏

2:286 … Our Lord! Do not condemn us if we forget or make a mistake (in the performance of our duty). … And pardon us; and forgive us; and have mercy upon us.

In contrast, “al-maghfirah” (اَلْمَغْفِرَةِ), which believers asked for in verse 2:285, is unconditional forgiveness concerning complete submission to commands of Allah (SWT[4]):

… وَقَالُوا سَمِعْنَا وَأَطَعْنَا ۖ غُفْرَانَكَ رَبَّنَا وَإِلَيْكَ الْمَصِيرُ ‎﴿٢٨٥﴾‏

2:286 … And they say, “We hear and we obey. (We seek) Your forgiveness, our Lord, and to You is the (final) destination.”

In the end, the believers pray:

…أَنتَ مَوْلَانَا فَانصُرْنَا عَلَى الْقَوْمِ الْكَافِرِينَ ‎﴿٢٨٦﴾‏‎‏‏

2:286 … You are our protector, so give us victory over the disbelieving people.”

‘‘al-Mawlā’’ (المَوْلَانَا) is translated to master, supporter and protector, etc. The root word is al-wilāyah (اَلْوِلایَهْ), which means to govern, to rule, and to take charge of. Since Allah (SWT) is the Ruler of the believers, He is therefore their Guardian in all affairs. Allah (SWT) says, “Allah is the Guardian of the believers.” [(وَاللَّهُ وَلِيُّ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ), Aal-i-Imran, 3:68]; Also, in chapter Mohammad (SAWA) of the Quran, the Quran states:

ذَٰلِكَ بِأَنَّ اللَّهَ مَوْلَى الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَأَنَّ الْكَافِرِينَ لَا مَوْلَىٰ لَهُمْ ‎﴿١١﴾‏

47:11 That is because Allah is the protector of those who have believed and because the disbelievers have no protector.

After the believers give their oath of allegiance to Allah (SWT) by stating, “We hear, and we obey,” (وَقَالُوا سَمِعْنَا وَأَطَعْنَا), their goal should be to spread divine religion and overcome infidelity. Within this context, they ask, “give us victory over the disbelieving people,” (فَانصُرْنَا عَلَى الْقَوْمِ الْكَافِرِينَ). The responsibility of believers in calling people to the faith is mentioned in chapter Yusuf, verse 12:108:

قُلْ هَٰذِهِ سَبِيلِي أَدْعُو إِلَى اللَّهِ ۚ عَلَىٰ بَصِيرَةٍ أَنَا وَمَنِ اتَّبَعَنِي ۖ وَسُبْحَانَ اللَّهِ وَمَا أَنَا مِنَ الْمُشْرِكِينَ ‎﴿١٠٨﴾‏

12:108 O! Prophet Say, “This is my way; I invite to Allah with insight, I and those who follow me. And exalted is Allah; and I am not of those who associate others with Him.”

Appendix_1:

فَلَمَّا فَصَلَ طَالُوتُ بِالْجُنُودِ قَالَ إِنَّ اللَّـهَ مُبْتَلِيكُم بِنَهَرٍ فَمَن شَرِبَ مِنْهُ فَلَيْسَ مِنِّي وَمَن لَّمْ يَطْعَمْهُ فَإِنَّهُ مِنِّي إِلَّا مَنِ اغْتَرَفَ غُرْفَةً بِيَدِهِ ۚ فَشَرِبُوا مِنْهُ إِلَّا قَلِيلًا مِّنْهُمْ ۚ فَلَمَّا جَاوَزَهُ هُوَ وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مَعَهُ قَالُوا لَا طَاقَةَ لَنَا الْيَوْمَ بِجَالُوتَ وَجُنُودِهِ ۚ قَالَ الَّذِينَ يَظُنُّونَ أَنَّهُم مُّلَاقُو اللَّـهِ كَم مِّن فِئَةٍ قَلِيلَةٍ غَلَبَتْ فِئَةً كَثِيرَةً بِإِذْنِ اللَّـهِ ۗ وَاللَّـهُ مَعَ الصَّابِرِينَ ﴿٢٤٩﴾

2:249 And when Saul went forth with the soldiers, he said, “Indeed, Allah will be testing you with a river. So whoever drinks from it is not of me, and whoever does not taste it is indeed of me, excepting one who takes (from it) in the hollow of his hand. (except one who sips only a handful from it)” But they drank from it, except a (very) few of them. Then when he had crossed it along with those who believed with him, they said, “There is no power for us today against Goliath and his soldiers.” But those who were certain that they would meet Allah said, “How many a small company (number of people) has overcome a large company by permission of Allah. And Allah is with the patient.”

Appendix-2

The word “Khata”(خَطَا) means mistake and error; the word “nasiya” (نَسِىَ) means to forget. Man can be responsible for his mistakes and forgetfulness or can be innocent of it. Further explanations are provided in the following paragraphs.

The word “Khata”(خَطَا) means error, mistake, and fault. Intentional mistakes are translated to sin. For instance, before the advent of Islam, people killed their infant children out of their fears of poverty. The Quran condemns such actions and says:

وَلَا تَقْتُلُوا أَوْلَادَكُمْ خَشْيَةَ إِمْلَاقٍ ۖ نَّحْنُ نَرْزُقُهُمْ وَإِيَّاكُمْ ۚ إِنَّ قَتْلَهُمْ كَانَ خِطْئًا كَبِيرًا ‎﴿٣١﴾‏

17:31 And do not kill your children for fear of poverty. We provide for them and for you. Indeed, their killing is ever a great sin.

Unintentional mistakes are translated to error. For instance, killing a person in an unintended driving accident is called error and mistake. For example, one reads in chapter an-Nisa (4:27):

وَمَا كَانَ لِمُؤْمِنٍ أَن يَقْتُلَ مُؤْمِنًا إِلَّا خَطَأً ۚ وَمَن قَتَلَ مُؤْمِنًا خَطَأً فَتَحْرِيرُ رَقَبَةٍ مُّؤْمِنَةٍ وَدِيَةٌ مُّسَلَّمَةٌ إِلَىٰ أَهْلِهِ … ‎﴿٩٢﴾

4:92 And never is it for a believer to kill a believer except by mistake. And whoever kills a believer by mistake – then the freeing of a believing slave and a compensation payment presented to the deceased’s family (is required).

The word “nasiya” (نَسِىَ) means to forget. Sometimes one either does not take a precautionary measure not to forget or fails to remember due to their own negligence. An individual is responsible for this kind of forgetfulness. For instance, in surah Taha (20:126) we read:

قَالَ كَذَٰلِكَ أَتَتْكَ آيَاتُنَا فَنَسِيتَهَا ۖ وَكَذَٰلِكَ الْيَوْمَ تُنسَىٰ ‎﴿١٢٦﴾‏

20:126 (Allah) will say: “Like this Our Ayat came unto you, but you disregarded them, and so this Day, you will be neglected.”

Sometimes one innocently forgets. In chapter Al-Kahf, the Quran says:

وَإِذْ قَالَ مُوسَىٰ لِفَتَاهُ لَا أَبْرَحُ حَتَّىٰ أَبْلُغَ مَجْمَعَ الْبَحْرَيْنِ أَوْ أَمْضِيَ حُقُبًا ‎﴿٦٠﴾‏ فَلَمَّا بَلَغَا مَجْمَعَ بَيْنِهِمَا نَسِيَا حُوتَهُمَا فَاتَّخَذَ سَبِيلَهُ فِي الْبَحْرِ سَرَبًا ‎﴿٦١﴾‏

12:60 And (mention) when Moses said to his servant, “I will not cease [traveling] until I reach the junction of the two seas or continue for a long period.”

12:61 But when they reached the junction between them, they forgot their fish, and it took its course into the sea, slipping away.

Word-for-Word Translation:

2:286 [لَا] Does not [يُكَلِّفُ] burden [اللَّهُ] Allah [نَفْسًا] any soul [إِلَّا] except [وُسْعَهَا] its capacity. [لَهَا] For it [مَا] what [كَسَبَتْ] it earned, [وَعَلَيْهَا] and against it [مَا] what [اكْتَسَبَتْ] it earned. [رَبَّنَا] Our Lord! [لَا] do not [تُؤَاخِذْنَا] take us to task [إِن] if [نَّسِينَا] we forget [أَوْ] or [أَخْطَأْنَا] we err. [رَبَّنَا] Our Lord! [وَلَا] and do not [تَحْمِلْ] lay [عَلَيْنَا] upon us [إِصْرًا] a burden [كَمَا] like that [حَمَلْتَهُ] which you laid it [عَلَى] on [الَّذِينَ] those who [مِن] were from [قَبْلِنَا] before us. [رَبَّنَا] Our Lord! [وَلَا] and do not [تُحَمِّلْنَا] lay on us [مَا] what [لَا] not [طَاقَةَ] the strength [لَنَا] we have [بِهِ] for it to bear. [وَاعْفُ] And pardon [عَنَّا] from us [وَاغْفِرْ] and forgive [لَنَا] for us [وَارْحَمْنَا] and have mercy on us. [أَنتَ] You are [مَوْلَانَا] our Protector [فَانصُرْنَا] so help us [عَلَى] against [الْقَوْمِ] the People [الْكَافِرِينَ] the disbelievers.

All Praises is due to Allah (SWT), the Lord of universe (الْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ)

Completed commentary on the second chapter

Sunday, September 12,2021, 11 PM

Shahrivar, 21 1400

Safar 5, 1443

[1] See commentary on verse 2:57, verse 5:26 (Al-Ma’ida)

[2] Al-An’am 6:146, An-Nisa 4:160

[3] Al-Mizan, Vol.2, P.686

[4] Al-Mizan, Vol.2, P.687