Ramadan 2022 in Georgia : Muslim Student petitions to extend dining hall hours in University

Ramadan 2022 in Georgia

SHAFAQNA-The University of Georgia’s Muslim Student Association brought a piece of legislation to the Student Government Senate to extend dining hall hours during Ramadan 2022.

There was unanimous approval from the SGA senate to extend hours for Suhur and also Iftar, when fasting ends at sunset.

But this is merely a small stepping stone to instill this legislation, according to first year SGA senator, MSA member and organizer of the legislation Alimata Bah. Now, Bah is in talks with dining hall services to propose the legislation to them.

“I’m very aware there is a shortage of staff but I believe that this is something that is a duty of the institution in order to accommodate for Muslim students and other minorities who are on campus,” Bah said.

Students who do not have a meal plan will not be able to utilize the campus dining halls during Ramadan, according to Bah. They will have to pay to enter or use swipes on their UGA ID card.

There are no further details on the technicalities of legislation yet, such as hours, if kitchen staff will be present during Iftar and Suhur times or if the meals will be packaged or fresh buffet-style.

Ramadan is the 30-day fasting period for Muslims. This year from April 2 to May 2, or when the sighting of the crescent moon is observed, Muslim communities around the world will abstain from eating or drinking every day from sunrise to sunset.

Source : IQNA

