Russia will reduce military activity near Kyiv

SHAFAQNA-Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have ended the first direct talks in Istanbul, with Moscow saying it was ready to “fundamentally cut back” military activity near the Ukrainian capital and the northern city of Chernihiv.
Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin said the move was meant “to increase trust” in talks aimed at ending the fighting, as negotiators met face-to-face on Tuesday after several rounds of failed talks.
Fomin said Moscow had decided to “fundamentally … cut back military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv”.
On the Ukrainian side, negotiators said they were willing to agree to a neutral status – one of Russia’s key demands – if an international agreement under which other countries would serve as guarantors of Ukraine’s security would come into place.
Source: aljazeera
