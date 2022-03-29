March 29, 2022 | 8:43 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Russia will reduce military activity near Kyiv

0
Russia will reduce military activity

SHAFAQNA-Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have ended the first direct talks in Istanbul, with Moscow saying it was ready to “fundamentally cut back” military activity near the Ukrainian capital and the northern city of Chernihiv.

Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin said the move was meant “to increase trust” in talks aimed at ending the fighting, as negotiators met face-to-face on Tuesday after several rounds of failed talks.

Fomin said Moscow had decided to “fundamentally … cut back military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv”.

On the Ukrainian side, negotiators said they were willing to agree to a neutral status – one of Russia’s key demands – if an international agreement under which other countries would serve as guarantors of Ukraine’s security would come into place.

Source: aljazeera

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

POPE FRANCIS: THOSE WHO WAGE WAR FORGET HUMANITY

UKRAINE WAR: UN’S AID CHIEF URGES SAFE PASSAGE FOR CIVILIANS

PUTIN: SANCTIONS WILL REBOUND ON WEST

WAR IN UKRAINE AT TURNING POINT

CONVOY OF CIVILIAN CARS LEAVES MARIUPOL

KREMLIN: RUSSIA-UKRAINE PEACE TALKS MAY START IN ISTANBUL ON TUESDAY

Related posts

Russia-Ukraine peace talks starts in Istanbul

asadian

Ukraine retakes Irpin

asadian

Kremlin: Russia-Ukraine peace talks may start in Istanbul on Tuesday

asadian

Russia wants to split Ukraine

asadian

Ukraine War: Pope appeals for an end to barbaric act of war

asadian

Ukraine War: Russian missiles hit fuel tank in Lviv

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.