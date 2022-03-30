257% increase in foreign investment in Saudi Arabia in 2021

SHAFAQNA: Saudi Arabia announced a 257% increase in foreign direct investment in the country in 2021.

The official Saudi news agency, without announcing the figures, reported that the volume of foreign direct investment in Saudi Arabia in 2021 increased by 257.2% compared to the previous year.

The report added that Saudi Arabia’s GDP grew by 7% in the third quarter of 2021 and by 6.7% in the fourth quarter of this year.

On the other hand, the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) index also increased the Saudi rating index to -A.

The center said that with the increase in demand for Saudi oil due to the decrease in Russia’s customers, a stable situation is forecast for the Saudi economy.

At the same time, the Saudi Stock Exchange index broke its 16-year record by a significant increase of 0.3 percent and reached to 13,114.89, which is unprecedented since June 2006.

Source: MD East News