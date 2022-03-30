French FM: We are close to a nuclear deal with Iran

SHAFAQNA- French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who arrived in Kuwait hours ago during a visit to the Arab Gulf states, attended a joint news conference with his counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser.

“We are close to a nuclear deal with Iran. There are differences between Iran and the United States that are not related to the nuclear deal,” Le Drian told a news conference.

Regarding Ukraine, he said that France is working with its allies and partners to deal with the consequences of the Ukraine crisis.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser also said that Kuwait and the Arab Gulf states were concerned about the Iran nuclear deal and hoped that it would be addressed.

Regarding the Al-Daraa oil field, he said that it is a trilateral issue between Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Iran. Recently, the Iranian Foreign Ministry protested against the agreement between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on this oil field.

Source: Shafaqna Persian