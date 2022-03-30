Iran & China stress support for Afghanistan’s independence

After more than two months, I am very happy to come to China again to attend the third Afghan Neighboring Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Tunxi, Anhui Province, Amirabdollahian wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

The Afghan issue deserves more attention from the international community, he said.Both Iran and China have emphasized their support for Afghanistan, he added.

Iran and China hope to see a stable, developed, and prosperous Afghanistan that lives in harmony with neighboring countries, he stated.Amirabdollahian heading a delegation is in China to participate in meeting of Afghanistan neighbors.

Source : IRNA