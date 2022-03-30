March 30, 2022 | 8:59 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Iran & China stress support for Afghanistan’s independence

0
support for Afghanistan's independence

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amiabdollahian in a message stressed that Iran and China support for the independence, national unity, and the right of the people of Afghanistan.

After more than two months, I am very happy to come to China again to attend the third Afghan Neighboring Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Tunxi, Anhui Province, Amirabdollahian wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

The Afghan issue deserves more attention from the international community, he said.Both Iran and China have emphasized their support for Afghanistan, he added.

Iran and China hope to see a stable, developed, and prosperous Afghanistan that lives in harmony with neighboring countries, he stated.Amirabdollahian heading a delegation is in China to participate in meeting of Afghanistan neighbors.

Source : IRNA

Related posts

Iranian FM: Resolving remaining issues in nuclear talks is in need of USA’s decision

asadian

Iranian FM: Iran has reached a point of agreement

asadian

Iran is serious & optimistic on Vienna talks result: Iranian FM

asadian

Iran says USA must prove goodwill in practice

asadian

Iran FM: We are close to a Nuclear Deal more than any other time

asadian

Iran’s FM: UK pays long-overdue debt to Iran

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.