March 30, 2022 | 11:49 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Amnesty call on international community to make women’s rights to education a red line during negotiations with Taliban

SHAFAQNA- Amnesty International is calling on the international community to make women’s and girls’ rights to education a red line during negotiations with the Taliban de-facto authorities.

Amnesty International said that the Taliban must, without further delay, allow girls of all ages to attend school and stop using cynical pretexts to further its discriminatory agenda.

Schoolgirls in Afghanistan told Amnesty International that the Taliban’s backtrack on reopening schools for girls has left them “shattered” and “traumatized”.

Denying girls the right to education will have a far-reaching impact on Afghanistan’s prospects of social rebuilding and economic growth.

Source :Amnesty

