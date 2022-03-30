Qatar: All mosques open in Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- All mosques in Qatar will be open during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Ministry has also listed about 1,000 Ramadan activities including religious lectures, seminars, and contests for children and adults. It will host religious programme for members of expatriate communities, delivering lectures in different languages.

With the support of endowment and Zakat fund, a number of special programmes will be held to support those in need during the month.

This came in a press conference held yesterday at the headquarters of the Ministry.

“All mosques and prayer areas will be opened during Ramadan. Preparation at mosques and prayer areas began two months ago to conduct necessary maintenance, cleanliness and disinfection for the comfort of worshipers during the month,” said Mohamad Hamad Al Kuwari, Director of Mosques Management Department at the Ministry.

He said timing of opening mosques during Ramadan will be announced soon. Speaking about the preventive measures at mosques, he said: “The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) did not require any additional preventive measures during Ramadan. Ablution areas and toilets at mosques are being reopened gradually.”

He said the Department trained a group of Qatari Imams for Taraweeh prayers in mosques with special focus on Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahab Mosque, Mosque of Education City and Al Shuyukh Mosque

Al Kuwari said the Department received 26 new mosques in 2021 and 16 mosques in first quarter of 2022.

“A number of mosques are expected to be completed within few days. Last year, the Urban Planning Department allocated 57 plots of lands for building mosques and centres for learning the holy Quran,” said Al Kuwari.

Director of Endowments Department Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Mohamad Al Thani said the Department will support holding a number of programmes and activities during Ramadan.

“The Department supports activities including Katara Prize for Holy Quran on Qatar TV, Tijan Al Nur Reciting Holy Quran contest and a programme on prophetic tradition.”

Sheikh Dr. Khalid said food baskets will be distributed among needy families and workers under the social support programme, which benefitted over 4,000 people last year. Director of Zakat Fund Department Jassem bin Mohamad Al Kubaisi said the Department will implement a number of social support programmes including food basket, Zakat Al Fitr and Eid assistance.

He said the fund has dealt with 26,000 cases of assistance since its inception and is receiving about 100 cases seeking support every day.

Director of Department of Religious Call and Guidance, Malallah Abdurrahaman Al Jabar, said the Department will hold about 1,000 field activities during the holy month.

He said the activities include religious lectures in mosques, seminars, contests for children and adults and visits to patients in hospitals.

Al Jabar said ‘Al Saim Al Saghir’ festival will be held to encourage students of holy Quran learning centres to fast.

Director of Islamic Affairs Department Khalid Shaheen Al Ghanim said his department will distribute religious books to individuals and organisations at its distribution centre located at the ground floor of the headquarters of the Ministry.

He said that two important books will be launched during Ramadan including Encyclopedia of Economy by Dr. Ali Mohiuddin Qara Dagi.

Director of Abdullah Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center Dr. Saleh Ali Al Akhun said the centre prepared 15 activities focusing on Islamic value and teaching for Ramadan.

He said some activities will be held under Bin Zaid Forum at Katara in nine languages including English, Spanish and Russian.

Source: IQNA