Bahrain: Activists have become unable to express their views

SHAFAQNA-The Bahrain Press Association (BPA) said in a report that dissidents, civil society activists in Bahrain have become unable to express their stances and comment on internal affairs.

The report detailed what the authorities have been doing since 2011. The public prosecution relies on charges such as “obstructing peace and threatening security,” “inciting hatred against the kingdom’s constitutional order,” “insulting a sect,” “insulting the Interior Ministry,” “insulting the judiciary” and others charges in targeting civil society activists, dissidents and journalists in Bahrain. These legal and judicial prosecutions have contributed to the decline in freedom of opinion, expression and the press within the country.

The report says that some of these legal texts passed through the current House of Representatives, which opposition groups accuse of being dependent on the government and unable to represent the voice of a wide range of citizens, and demand that it have full powers. These texts have been used in particular, against opponents and critics based on loose and general definitions that facilitate targeting and retaliation.

The report cites what the authorities are doing in Bahrain, as they have suppressed peaceful expression via the Internet and social media outlets, and prosecuted critics, as human rights watch has documented, creating a state of fear and a decline in opposition voices within the country, in addition to a case of self-monitoring of journalists and civil society organizations operating within Bahrain, in particular to avoid arrest, investigation, closure, withdrawal of licenses and restrictions.

“Using an array of tools of repression, including harassment, arbitrary detention and torture, the government of Bahrain has managed to crush a formerly thriving civil society and reduced it to a few lone voices who still dare to speak out,” said Philip Luther, Amnesty International’s Research and Advocacy Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

Thus, journalists found themselves confronted with prohibition, restrictions or self-monitoring of what they write and say, whether through their work in traditional or modern media outlets or their personal social media accounts. Civil society activists were sentenced to 5 years in prison for criticizing the war in Yemen, while others were sentenced to jail for tweeting about allegations of torture in prison.

Source : Bahrain Mirror