GCC Secretary General: 7 years of war have not brought security to Yemen, there is no other way but talks

SHAFAQNA- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, said today (Wednesday) at the opening of the Riyadh summit on Yemen that war has not brought security and stability to Yemen and dialogue and peaceful settlement is the only solution.

Speaking at the council headquarters in Riyadh, he stressed that the success of the Yemeni-Yemeni talks is not an option but a necessity, and that everyone’s has a great and historic responsibility in this regard.

“Seven years of war have proved that there is no other way but a peaceful settlement, and this solution must be done by the Yemenis themselves, and it is hoped that these talks will bring stability and security back to Yemen and will start a new phase based on the national agreement,” he added.

The meeting began today (Wednesday) and is scheduled to continue until April 7, when there is no news of the presence of Mansur Hadi and the resigned government, as well as the government based in Sanaa.

On the other hand, last night, the Saudi coalition announced the cessation of military operations in Yemen. The joint command of the coalition forces stated that the purpose of this cessation of military operations is to provide suitable conditions for consultations and to make peace.

However, Mohammed al-Bakhiti, a member of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement’s political bureau, told RT Arabi that the move was not enough in response to the announcement of a ceasefire by the Saudi coalition in the country and continued: “The announcement by the Saudi coalition that it will suspend military operations does not mean that they have decided to end the siege of Yemen.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian