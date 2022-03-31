March 31, 2022 | 3:32 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Iran’s FM: Afghanistan deserves more attention from international community

SHAFAQNA- “Iran and China emphasize on supporting the independence, national unity and rights of the Afghan people,” the Iranian Foreign Minister wrote in a tweet.

Hussein Amir Abdullahian wrote in this tweet on Wednesday morning after arriving in China: “I am pleased to be in China to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the Afghan neighbouring countries.”

He added: “Afghanistan deserves more attention from the international community.”

Amir Abdullahian continued: “Iran and China emphasize their support for independence, national unity and the right of the people to determine their own destiny and hope to see a stable, developed, and interactive Afghanistan with its neighbors.”

The third meeting of foreign ministers of the Afghan neighbouring countries will be hosted by China in Beijing.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

