Saudi coalition announces a halt to its military operations in Yemen

SHAFAQNA- The command of the Saudi-led Arab coalition announced the cessation of coalition military operations in Yemen within the next few hours.

Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki, spokesman for the Arab Coalition, said that the Coalition Command has given a positive answer to the request of Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, to suspend military operations at the same time as “Yemeni talks” began, with the aim of providing the right conditions for its success and creating a positive atmosphere during the holy month of Ramadan and also for creating stability in Yemen.

A statement from Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki said:

Responding to the request of Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council and protecting supportive efforts to achieve a comprehensive and lasting political solution to end the crisis in Yemen and achieve security and stability in the country within the framework of international initiatives and efforts, the Coalition Command announces the cessation of military operations inside Yemen from 6 AM on Wednesday.

The spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition also noted that the Coalition Command will adhere to the ceasefire and take all necessary measures to ensure its success, create the right conditions and create a positive atmosphere during the holy month of Ramadan to establish peace and end the crisis.

Source: Shafaqna Persian