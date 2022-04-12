Shia answers: Will another Prophet be sent after Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA- Will another Prophet be sent after the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)?

Short answer: Islam is a universal and comprehensive religion which is free from distortion and can meet human needs in the field of religious affairs in all periods of time.

Hence, Islam is the last religion that God has intended for human beings. In the Holy Quran, God has introduced Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as the last prophet: “Muḥammad is not the father of any of your men, but is the Messenger of Allah and the seal of the prophets. And Allah has ˹perfect˺ knowledge of all things.” (Surah Al-Ahzab, Verse 40).

In this case, there is no need for the resurrection of another prophet, and if someone claims to be a prophet, he is definitely a liar.

“The Khatamiyat (Finality) of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is proved by this verse of the Quran: “Muḥammad is not the father of any of your men, but is the Messenger of Allah and the seal of the prophets. And Allah has ˹perfect˺ knowledge of all things.” (Surah Al-Ahzab, Verse 40).

Khatamiyat (Finality) means that the religion of Islam, in all periods of time can meet human needs in the field of religious affairs without the need for change and evolution.

In fact, Khatamiyat (Finality) means the end of the human need to renew the Prophet; That is, there is no need for a new Prophet to be sent by God; Because the same religion that the former Prophet brought is sufficient and complete.

But this should not be taken to mean that man does not need the principle of prophecy and religion, because man is always in need of religion, and this need does not disappear over time. Therefore, God, according to His wisdom, in order for human beings to reach the desired perfection, must choose people and give them Revelation (Wahi) or Inspiration in order to express to them the things that are necessary and effective in human development, because the ordinary sources of human understanding ( Wisdom and feelings) are not enough to know the right path of life.

However, Revelation (Wahi) also plays an important role in confirming reason and rational and moral teachings and is an important element in the implementation of moral precepts.

Therefore, Khatamiyat (Finality) does not mean that there is no need for religion and Revelation (Wahi), but it means that there is no need to send a new religion and a new Prophet.

*The series of articles “Shia answers” has been prepared and compiled by the Shafaqna International News Agency in order to provide short and simple answers to common questions about Islam and Shiism in different parts of the world. Answering these questions are done in collaboration with researchers and Islamic centers and based on online and library resources.