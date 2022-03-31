March 31, 2022 | 9:33 AM

International organizations providing financial support to displaced persons in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-International organizations have started providing financial support to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine ,Ukraine’s deputy prime minister announced.

Irina Vereshchuk and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi met to discuss the main areas of cooperation in providing shelter and direct cash assistance to IDPs.

Vereshchuk in a briefing said the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees has started paying 2,200 hryvnia ($75) per person through the Ukraine Post Office.

he also said that the International Organization for Migration Mission in Ukraine has also started a program to provide cash assistance of 2,200 hryvnia to pregnant women, orphans, families with two or more children, the disabled and the elderly, for now, in the Zakarpattia Oblast region.

Vereshchuk said that despite the agreements made with the Russian Federation, evacuation work was left to Thursday as evacuation buses and trucks carrying humanitarian aid were blocked in the city of Vasil’evka.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US and the UK among others implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

Source : aa

