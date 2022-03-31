Africa:Swift population growth, climate change aggravate water crisis

SHAFAQNA-Swift population growth and climate change continue to aggravate the water crisis in Africa.

Currently, 350 million people of the continent’s 1.3 billion population do not have access to clean water, and it is feared that this figure will only increase if sufficient investment is not made.

The population of 560 million which is living in urban areas in Africa in 2015 is estimated to increase to 1.1 billion by 2050.

It is forecasted that the increasing population will worsen the water problem if the infrastructure facilities in the cities are not developed.

In African cities where there are frequent floods in addition to drought, the main solution that has been proposed for this problem is to improve the infrastructure.

African countries, which need to spend billions of dollars on building canals and dams, cannot recycle used water due to a lack of infrastructure, unlike the rest of the world.

In African countries, which suffer from drought and thirst despite their abundance of resources, there is a risk that hundreds of thousands of people will leave their homes because of thirst, as is the case in East Africa if sufficient investments are not materialized.

Egypt, Botswana and Gabon lead the countries with water security in the continent.

While countries such as Egypt, Botswana, Gabon, Mauritius, Tunisia and South Africa rank at the top of the water security index, Egypt was the only country to reach a score of 70 out of 100.

In the index, where different topics such as water infrastructure, efficient use of water, and wastewater management are evaluated in addition to access to water, it has been noted that 29% of the continent’s population, approximately 353 million people, do not have access to basic drinking water services.

Eritrea, Sudan, Guinea-Bissau, Somalia, Chad and Niger were the lowest-ranked countries in the index.

Source : aa