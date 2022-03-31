March 31, 2022 | 3:38 PM

Ramadan 2022 in Turkey: Hagia Sophia Mosque to host special Ramadan prayer again after 8 Decades

Hagia Sophia Mosque to host Ramadan prayer

SHAFAQNA-Special Ramadan evening prayer will be performed at the Hagia Sophia Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.

The first ‘Tarawih’ prayer will be performed on Friday, April 1, in the mosque, which was opened for worship on July 24, 2020.

A series of events will also be held at the mosque in honor of Ramadan.

Sermons will be given by muftis, Muslim legal experts, before the noon prayer throughout the Muslim holy month.

For two years since the pandemic began, mosques had been closed to worship for tarawih prayers as part of COVID-19 preventive measures.

Hagia Sophia was constructed in the year 532 CE. It was turned into a mosque in 1453 after the Ottoman conquest of Istanbul.

The historic place of worship was converted into a museum in 1934, and it regained mosque status in 2020.

Besides being a mosque, Hagia Sophia is also among Turkey’s top tourism destinations and remains open for domestic and foreign visitors.

Source : IQNA

