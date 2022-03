SHAFAQNA-Imam Ali Conference will holds nightly Ramadan discussions with honorable Islamic scholar Sayed Jawad Qazwini, with host Dr. Hasan Gokal. They will be covering a wide variety of cutting-edge topics.

The Program entitled ” Saints and Misfits” is scheduled to be held from 2-30 April. The Ramadan talk show starts at 7PM CST. The live discussion will be broadcasted on Jawadqazwini YouTube channel and Ahlulbayt TV.