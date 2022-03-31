Turkish prosecutor asks to halt trial of Saudi suspects over the killing of Khashoggi

SHAFAQNA-A Turkish prosecutor has asked a court to halt the trial in absentia of 26 Saudi suspects over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 and transfer the case to Saudi authorities.

The court said on Thursday it would ask for the justice ministry’s opinion on the request and set the next hearing for April 7.

The prosecutor said the case “has been dragging because the court orders cannot be executed on the grounds that the suspects are foreign nationals”, according to the DHA news agency.

The development comes as Turkey is seeking a thaw in relations with Saudi Arabia, which worsened after the killing of Khashoggi, a contributor to The Washington Post.

Khashoggi, 59, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018. Turkish officials believe his body was dismembered and removed. His remains have not been found.

Source : aljazeera