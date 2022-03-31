US & UK won’t tell India what to do on Russian imports

SHAFAQNA-US and UK say they respect India’s decision to continue to import Russian oil amid the war in Ukraine.

While the US banned Russian oil and gas imports and European nations have pledged to ease their dependence on supplies from Moscow, India has bought at least 13 million barrels of Russian crude oil since the country invaded Ukraine in late February.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday, Daleep Singh, the US deputy national security adviser for international economics, said Washington was “ready to help India diversify its energy resources, much like is the case for defence resources over a period of time”.

“But there is no prohibition at present on energy imports from Russia,” said Singh, adding that “friends don’t set red lines”.

“What we would not like to see is a rapid acceleration of India’s imports from Russia as it relates to energy or any other exports that are currently being prohibited by us or by other aspects of the international sanctions regime,” he said.

