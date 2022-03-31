Karbala: Norwegian Chargé d’ Affairs visits Hadhrat Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine [photos]

For his part, the Head of the Engineering Projects Department at the Holy Shrine, Engineer Dea’ Majeed Al-Sa’egh, added that “the Chargé d’ Affairs of the Norwegian Embassy in Iraq was surprised today by what he saw of the important strategic value of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine projects, which compete with the advanced countries, especially the Al-Kafeel Super Speciality Hospital and the Al-Ameed Educational Group.”

The Chargé d’ Affairs of the Norwegian Embassy in Iraq and the accompanying delegation, accompanied by the member of the Board of Directors; Sayed Mohamad Al-Ashigar, and the Head of the Engineering Projects Department at the Holy Shrine; Eng. Dea’ Majeed Al-Sa’egh, and Head of the Public Relations Department; Mr. Mohamad Ali Azhar, to the Al-Ameed Educational Complex and Al-Kafeel Super Speciality Hospital, in addition to a visit to the Al-Kafeel Museum for valuables and manuscripts at the Holy Shrine.

At the end of this tour, the visiting delegation expressed its great happiness at visiting the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, and praised its projects and described them as important and strategic projects of a modern world-class, especially the Al-Kafeel Super Speciality Hospital and the Al-Ameed Educational Group.