Karbala: Norwegian Chargé d’ Affairs visits Hadhrat Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine [photos]

SHAFAQNA- Norwegian Chargé d’ Affairs in Iraq Erik Berger Husem visited the Hadhrat Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine. The member of the Board of Directors of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine; Sayed Mohamad Al-Ashigar: “The visit of Chargé d’ Affairs of the Norwegian Embassy, Erik Berger Husem, aims to open areas of cooperation between the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine and the Norwegian Embassy in Iraq,” stressing that “the Holy Shrine always welcomes such cooperation aimed at raising the level of services in the country.”.
For his part, the Head of the Engineering Projects Department at the Holy Shrine, Engineer Dea’ Majeed Al-Sa’egh, added that “the Chargé d’ Affairs of the Norwegian Embassy in Iraq was surprised today by what he saw of the important strategic value of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine projects, which compete with the advanced countries, especially the Al-Kafeel Super Speciality Hospital and the Al-Ameed Educational Group.”
The Chargé d’ Affairs of the Norwegian Embassy in Iraq and the accompanying delegation, accompanied by the member of the Board of Directors; Sayed Mohamad Al-Ashigar, and the Head of the Engineering Projects Department at the Holy Shrine; Eng. Dea’ Majeed Al-Sa’egh, and Head of the Public Relations Department; Mr. Mohamad Ali Azhar, to the Al-Ameed Educational Complex and Al-Kafeel Super Speciality Hospital, in addition to a visit to the Al-Kafeel Museum for valuables and manuscripts at the Holy Shrine.
At the end of this tour, the visiting delegation expressed its great happiness at visiting the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, and praised its projects and described them as important and strategic projects of a modern world-class, especially the Al-Kafeel Super Speciality Hospital and the Al-Ameed Educational Group.
