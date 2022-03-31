Saudi Arabia: Holders of all types of visas allowed to book appointments to perform Umrah

Those wishing to perform Umrah must issue a visa to enter the kingdom, the ministry said, stressing the importance of ensuring its validity period when registering and booking in the Eatamarna app.

The ministry said that the permit would be automatically canceled in two cases:

1 – If the person has been infected with the COVID-19 or had been in contact with an infected person.

2 – If the visa holder does not enter Saudi Arabia 6 hours before the date he is booked to perform Umrah.

The ministry revealed the steps for booking to perform Umrah from outside the kingdom throug, saying that those wishing to perform Umrah must sign in into the app, then must select the visitor button and enter the main data such as visa, passport number, email, nationality and the mobile number.

To complete the registration process, the app will check if they hold a valid visa to enter the kingdom, as the beneficiary will receive the verification code on his registered email in the app.

After entering the code, the individual can choose the permit he wants to issue, in addition to the ability to choose the appropriate time and date.

In the final step, the individual can view all the issued permits, as well as purchasing transportation services.

Source: IQNA