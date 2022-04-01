Yemeni Supreme Political Council: Peace can only be achieved through lifting of siege

SHAFAQNA- The Yemeni Supreme Political Council stressed that peace can only be achieved by lifting the siege of the Yemeni people and respecting the sovereignty and independence of the country.

The Yemeni Supreme Political Council regretted the lack of a clear response from the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to its proposed peace plan, which was put forward by its chairman, Mahdi al-Mashat, on Saturday.

The Yemeni Supreme Political Council stressed in a statement that the proposal left no doubt that Yemen wants a return to peace and good neighborliness.

The statement said that the issues raised in the proposal were such that it provided a golden opportunity for all to achieve lasting peace.

The Yemeni Supreme Political Council also stressed that peace can only be achieved by lifting the siege of the Yemeni people and respecting the sovereignty and independence of the country.

The council noted that in the absence of peace, the Yemeni people and leadership reserve the right to take the necessary political and military steps to fully guarantee Yemen’s legitimate rights.

The head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, on Saturday announced a halt to attacks by Yemeni armed forces against Saudi positions and a unilateral ceasefire for three days.

Al-Mashat stressed that Sanaa is ready to make the ceasefire a final commitment if Saudi Arabia commits forever to ending the siege and stopping its attacks on Yemen.

Source: Shafaqna Persian