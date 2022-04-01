Putin to stop gas exports to unfriendly countries unless they pay in Rubles

SHAFAQNA-Russian President said that Russia to demand rubles for gas sales from April 1 ,and foreign buyers of Russia gas will need to open ruble accounts.
“To buy Russian gas, they need to open ruble accounts in Russian banks,” Putin told officials in a televised speech Thursday. “It is from those accounts that gas will be paid for starting April 1. If such payments aren’t made, we will consider this a failure by the client to comply with its obligations.”
Buyers should open special accounts in state-controlled Gazprombank to allow foreign currency to be swapped to rubles for settlements, according to an order signed by Putin.
Source : bloomberg
READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:
POPE FRANCIS: THOSE WHO WAGE WAR FORGET HUMANITY
UKRAINE WAR: UN’S AID CHIEF URGES SAFE PASSAGE FOR CIVILIANS
PUTIN: SANCTIONS WILL REBOUND ON WEST
WAR IN UKRAINE AT TURNING POINT
CONVOY OF CIVILIAN CARS LEAVES MARIUPOL
KREMLIN: RUSSIA-UKRAINE PEACE TALKS MAY START IN ISTANBUL ON TUESDAY