April 1, 2022

SHAFAQNA

Putin to stop gas exports to unfriendly countries unless they pay in Rubles

SHAFAQNA-Russian President said that Russia to demand rubles for gas sales from April 1 ,and foreign buyers of Russia gas will need to open ruble accounts.

“To buy Russian gas, they need to open ruble accounts in Russian banks,” Putin told officials in a televised speech Thursday. “It is from those accounts that gas will be paid for starting April 1. If such payments aren’t made, we will consider this a failure by the client to comply with its obligations.”

Buyers should open special accounts in state-controlled Gazprombank to allow foreign currency to be swapped to rubles for settlements, according to an order signed by Putin.

Source : bloomberg

