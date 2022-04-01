Joint fights against efforts to politicize of human rights is a key aspect of Iran,China cooperation

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister referred to the Tehran-Beijing cooperation in international bodies, describing the joint fights against efforts to politicize the issue of human rights and against interference in the internal affairs of other countries as a key aspect of this cooperation.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in his meeting with China’s top diplomat and member of the Chinese State Council Wang Yi on Thursday on the sidelines of the conference of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors.

He stressed the need for realizing the huge potentials of the two countries of Iran and China, especially in economic spheres.During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.

The two foreign ministers underlined the need to speed up finalizing introduced projects and to continue consultations over the expansion of economic cooperation between Tehran and Beijing.

Source : en.mehrnews