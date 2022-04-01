April 1, 2022 | 3:25 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Over 25.5 million Yemenis live under poverty line : UN

SHAFAQNA-The International Organization for Migration warned on Friday that over 25.5 million Yemenis are living beneath the poverty line.

With the hashtag “Yemen Can’t Wait,” the UN migration body also said on Twitter that the war has so far displaced over 4 million people and forced more than 2 million children out of school.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014.

The conflict has created one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the country’s population in need of humanitarian assistance and protection and more than 13 million in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates.

Source : aa

