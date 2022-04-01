April 1, 2022 | 6:10 PM

Ukrainian Muslims face difficult Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-Ukrainian Muslims face a difficult Ramadan this year as Russia’s war on the country continues to rage.

Many plan to use the charitable season to raise money to support those in need.

“We have to readjust everything,” said Niyara Nimatova, a Crimean Tatar and head of the Muslim League of Ukraine.

On the first day of the fasting month, likely to be on Saturday, she plans to prepare an Iftar evening meal with a group of displaced families who are staying with her in the Islamic centre in Chernivtsi.

Source : aljazeera

