April 1, 2022 | 7:59 PM

International Shia News Agency

Two-month ceasefire in Yemen : UN envoy

Two-month ceasefire in Yemen

SHAFAQNA- Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to a two-month ceasefire starting Saturday and to allow fuel ships to enter Hodeidah port and select flights from Sanaa airport, the UN special envoy for Yemen said on Friday.

The pact, which takes effect on Saturday at 7 pm local time, is renewable, Hans Grundberg said in a statement.

“During these two months, I plan to intensify my work with the parties with the aim to reach a permanent ceasefire, address urgent economic and humanitarian measures and resume the political process,” he said.“I call on the parties to fully adhere to and respect the Truce and its elements and to take all necessary steps to immediately implement it,” he added.

Source : aa

