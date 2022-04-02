Shiraz: Sofreh Salawat Ritual held at mausoleum of Shah Cheragh (A.S.)[Photos]

SHAFAQNA- A ritual dubbed “Sofreh Salawat” was held at the mausoleum of Shah Cheragh (A.S.) in Shiraz, south of Iran.

The servants of the holy shrine and pilgrims attended the ritual, which includes recitation of Salawaat prayer: (Allah, sanctify Muhammad and the family of Muhammad).

Shah Cheragh is a funerary monument and mosque, housing the tomb of Ahmad and Muhammad, the sons of Imam Musa Kadhim (AS), the seventh Shia Imam. It is the most important pilgrimage center of Shiraz in Iran’s southern province of Fars.Shah Cheragh literally means (the Shrine of) the lord of the light.