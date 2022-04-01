Hadi al-Amiri: It is not possible to form a government without Sadr movement

SHAFAQNA- Hadi al-Amiri, head of the Al-Fatah coalition, said today (Friday) that the Shia Coordination Framework Committee will never back down from forming a majority faction with Sadr and independents movements.

“During a meeting with us in Baghdad in late December last year, the leader of the Al-Fatah coalition said that he was ready to refuse to form a government and join the opposition and form a framework for government coordination, but we did not accept it and demanded an understanding and agreement and guarantee from a sufficient number of the opposition, saying that otherwise we would not participate in the government,” the Fatah leader said.

He said any obstruction would be a political impediment, but that there was still time, and efforts to create excuses and enmity is not a service to Iraq, and at the same time the leaders of the political groups have enough experience and knowledge to find a solution.

Al-Amiri also said about the opposition and the groups that are supposed to be outside the government that they should not be marginalized and should not weaken the opposition.

Source: Shafaqna Persian