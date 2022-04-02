Video: Al-Sahar Supplication

SHAFAQNA- In every night of Ramadan, before Fajr (dawn) when Muslims usually eat Sahur to prepare for fasting, Shia Muslims recite Dua al-Sahar.

Al-Sahar Supplication (Arabic: دُعاء السَحَر) is a general term referring to some supplications recommended to be said in every night of Ramadan, before Fajr (dawn) when Muslims usually eat Sahur to prepare for fasting the whole day.

The most famous supplication of Sahar is Dua al-Baha which is narrated from Imam al-Ridha (A.S) from Imam al-Baqir (A.S). Al-Shaykh Abbas al-Qummi has narrated this Du’a in his well-known book, Mafatih al-jinan, so this Dua is very common among Shia and the term “Dua al-Sahar” now mostly refers to this supplication.

Source: Wikishia