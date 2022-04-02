UN chief calls for unity to ‘construct a peaceful world’, ahead of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-Secretary-General António Guterres said on Friday that the holy month of Ramadan is a “time for reflection and learning, an opportunity to come together and uplift each other”.

In his video message marking the holy month, the UN chief said that he personally, had returned to fasting in solidarity, a practice he began as High Commissioner for Refugees, a title he held from 2005 through to 2015.

“Every Ramadan, I had the honor of visiting Muslim countries, fasting in solidarity, and breaking bread with people. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic made that impossible, but I am happy to resume this tradition this year”, Guterres said.

Citing the Holy Quran, the UN chief said that God created nations and tribes “so that we might know one another” and called on people to “work hand in hand for the safety, dignity and prosperity of all women and men”.

Adding that as we go through times of tragedy and suffering, his thoughts and heart “are with everyone facing conflict, displacement and fear”, he concluded that we must learn from each other and “together, build a peaceful world”.