Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office announces Sunday as the first day of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani announced Sunday as the first day of the holy month of Ramadan 1443 AH.

A statement issued on this occasion by the office of the Supreme Religious Authority of the Shia Muslims of the world reads: “The sighting of the crescent moon of the holy month of Ramadan after sunset today, Saturday, equal to 29 Sha’ban 1443 AH, proved that tomorrow, Sunday, is the first day of this blessed month.

We ask God Almighty to provide the believers with the success of righteous deeds, for He the Possessor of Infinite Grace.

The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani- Najaf Ashraf

Source: Shafaqna Persian