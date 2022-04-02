Cairo: Imam Hussein (AS) mosque reopens during Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-Imam Hussein (AS) mosque was opened on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Egypt.

Egypt’s Ministry of Awqaf (Endowments) opened the historical and sacred Imam Hussein (AS) Mosque in Old Cairo Governorate after it was closed for two weeks for restoration and maintenance work.

Minister of Endowment Mukhtar Gomaa confirmed that the rituals of the first Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan on April 8, 2022 AD, will be held at the Imam Hussein Mosque.

The Ministry announced on March 12, 2022, in a statement that an operation room was formed to follow up the ministry’s preparations for Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar during which the Muslims worldwide fast from dawn to the sunset, by maintaining mosques and renewing their furniture, with conducting hygiene and sterilization campaigns.

The ministry added that some religious activities and ritual events are being prepared to be presented during the holy month.

The famous mosque was originally constructed in 1154 and was reconstructed in 1874.

Source: IQNA